Gov. Rauner Tours Damage In Taylorville

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner was in Taylorville Sunday to tour the damage from Saturday’s devastating tornado there.

At least 29 structures were destroyed in Taylorville and many more suffered major damage. Power lines were down and trees were pulled up by their roots.

Other areas of the state were hit by tornadoes Saturday evening.

“There were 12 counties hit by tornadoes. Christian County was by far and away hit the worst. Although Cass County was hit pretty hard. Beardstown lost some buildings. The Beardstown National Guard Building lost it’s roof,” Rauner said.

The governor said it was a miracle that no one was killed. Three people were seriously injured in the storms.

Rauner is urging officials and individuals in affected areas to keep track of damage associated expenses in hopes of getting disaster relief from the federal government.

“We’ll see whether the level of devastation rises to a level where federal financial assistance is possible. We don’t know at this point. We don’t know if the same will be done by the state,” Rauner said.