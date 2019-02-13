Gov. Urges Illinois House To Pass Minimum Wage Bill

(AP) – The Illinois House could vote on a plan this week to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour, but inflation will largely negate the impact by the time the pay floor reaches that level in 2025.

House approval would send it to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who wants to sign it into law immediately.

The plan would bump the base wage from $8.25 per hour to $15 in stages by 2025. Four other states and Washington, D.C. already require a $15 minimum wage or will before Illinois.

Pritzker says the current bill is the product of many talks.

“This was, in fact, a compromise bill,” Pritzker said. “There are aspects of this bill that a lot of folks on my side of the aisle didn’t want to see in the bill. There are, for example, a tip credit persists in the bill, there is a youth minimum wage.”

Business groups are seeking changes, including regional wage levels set for different parts of the state that may have a lower cost of living.

Pritzker says the current proposal has already been hashed out.

“We brought all the parties together, including Republicans, we listened to them and included many of their ideas. There are people who wanted a three-year ramp to $15. It’s six years. That’s quite a compromise,” Pritzker said.

But it’s no windfall for more than 1 million Illinois workers who rely on the minimum wage. An Associated Press analysis found that assuming the current 2.1 percent rate of inflation, by 2025, $15 will only be worth $10.46.