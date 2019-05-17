Governor Compiles Infrastructure Plan

(AP) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has compiled a $41.5 billion state capital-construction plan to rebuild and maintain roads, schools and affordable housing, make environmental improvements and more.

The Democrat briefed key lawmakers Friday. He intended that only legislators see what spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh called a “preliminary draft.” But news organizations including The Associated Press obtained copies of it.

Abudayyeh says the working document will guide ongoing discussion.

The six-year plan would be financed with a doubled gasoline tax to 38 cents per gallon. The $100-a-year annual vehicle registration fee would be tiered and top out at $199 for cars three years old or newer.

Spending would include $23 billion on roads and bridges and more than $5 billion for school and university construction.

