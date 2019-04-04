Governor Wants Tougher Penalties For Scott’s Law Violators

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says more must be done to get drivers in Illinois to obey Scott’s Law.

The law requires motorists to slow down and move over when they see an emergency vehicle or any other vehicle on the side of the road.

“We’re going to work with legislators, Republicans and Democrats,” the Democratic governor said, “to enhance the penalties around Scott’s Law. And, to make sure we’re educating the public to a greater degree.”

Pritzker’s comments come as two Illinois state troopers are laid to rest this week. They were among 16 troopers who have been struck so far this year, many of them by motorists not obeying Scott’s Law.

“I never want to see this happen again,” Pritzker said. “These deaths and senseless. It’s shameful.”

Pritzker said he’d like to see driver’s education focus more on Scott’s Law and have the law highlighted in the state’s Rules of the Road booklet.