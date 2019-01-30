Grammy-Winning Singer James Ingram Dies At 66

(AP) – James Ingram, the Grammy-winning singer who launched multiple hits on the R&B and pop charts and earned two Oscar nominations for his songwriting, has died. He was 66.

Debbie Allen, an actress and Ingram’s frequent collaborator, announced his death on Twitter on Tuesday. Attempts by The Associated Press to confirm Ingram’s death with his family or representatives have been unsuccessful.

Ingram was born February 16, 1952 in Akron, Ohio.

He appeared on Quincy Jones’ 1981 album, “The Dude,” which earned him three Grammy nominations and one win for best R&B male vocal performance for “One Hundred Ways.” In a statement Tuesday, Jones called Ingram his “baby brother.”

Ingram also reached the top of the pop charts twice with the songs “”I Don’t Have the Heart” and “Baby, Come to Me,” a duet with Patti Austin.