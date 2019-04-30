Greater Peoria Honor Flight Struck By Lightning

A Greater Peoria Honor Flight en route to the nation’s capitol was struck by lightning.

No injuries have been reported among the veterans who departed from the Peoria International Airport Tuesday morning.

Officials for Sun Country Airlines, which operates the flight, released a statement indicating the plane landed safety in Washington, D.C. at 9:27 a.m., EDT. After landing, maintenance crews found evidence of a lightning strike.

Crews are inspecting the aircraft but, in the meantime, another aircraft is being sent to D.C. for the veterans return flight Tuesday night.