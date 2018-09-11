Groundbreaking For Cabins At Wildlife Prairie Park

Groundbreaking took place toward a new way to enjoy Wildlife Prairie Park.

The ceremony Tuesday helped lead toward construction of seven cabins to be constructed on the south end of the pasture. Eventually, the plan is for 14 cabins to be placed on the site.

Alpha Media/Ed Hammond

“Two bedroom, four bedroom floor plans,” said park Executive Director Doug Dillow, “which would allow a full family to come. Fully furnished, including pots and pans and dishes and a full kitchen.”

The cabins would expand the park’s now limited offering of overnight stay availability. The park currently has four cabooses along with cottages and stables.

“This helps to change us from a daytime visit to a destination location,” Dillow said. “Instead of coming out and spending four to five hours at the park, and us being very vulnerable to the weather, this makes it easier for people to plan a multi-day stay.”

Dillow says cabin guests will also be able to enjoy what Wildlife Prairie Park has to offer from their own deck.

“There is nothing more exciting for visitors than to take a look at our bison and our elk herds,” Dillow said. “These cabins have strategically been located.”

“As you pull up to your cabin you’ll get this beautiful lodge feel. Trees and shading behind you. As you look into your cabin door you look into the woods. But, you go out into the deck in the back and you have this panoramic view of the pasture and if your day is just right, there’s a very good chance those bison and the elk will be right next to your cabin, in the fence, within 30 feet of your cabin.”

Dillow says the plan for eventually 14 cabins to be constructed at the site.

“At this point we’re just over $1.5 million in our total capital campaign,” Dillow said. “The Forest Park Foundation has been instrumental in putting forward of a challenge match of $1 million. Contributions have come from over 100 different individuals and foundations.”

Dillow says the cabins will also provide a financial boost to the park.

“The lodging revenue for seven cabins with very conservative occupancy we expect to generate surpluses of $300,000 a year which then would go significantly to the maintenance and operation of the park. That’s just with seven cabins.”

It is hoped two cabins will be ready of occupancy in January.

More information on Wildlife Prairie Park's capital campaign and the park can be found HERE.

