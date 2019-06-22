Groundbreaking For Civil War Monument At Springdale Cemetery

A community groundbreaking is the latest step toward the dedication of a restored Civil War monument in Peoria called “The Shaft.”

Everyone in attendance during a Saturday morning ceremony at the entrance to Springdale Cemetery participated, using everything from shovels to spoons to turn the dirt.

A restored monument is planned to be in place and dedicated October 11, the 153rd anniversary of the dedication of the original monument.

Restoration team leader Bruce Brown said the original monument was placed at the site of the old Peoria County Courthouse in downtown Peoria.

Peoria Public Library

“It was taken down in 1962 to make way for the present-day courthouse. For reasons unknown, the pieces ended up in the weeds at Detweiler Marina,” Brown said.

Brown said restoring the former monument is important to the community.

“By delving into the past, we can help inspire the future,” Brown said.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Ed Hammond

Brown says Peoria’s Civil War monument is significantly different than others in the nation that have been dismantled.

“There are other parts of the country that are taking down Civil War monuments erected to, let’s get right to it, slaveholders and racists. We in Peoria, Illinois are rebuilding and restoring one erected to the service and sacrifice of more than 600 Peoria County veterans,” Brown said.

As part of the ceremony, a replacement for “Old Abe,” an eagle that adorned the top of the original monument was unveiled. The original “Old Abe” fell apart from environmental deterioration.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Ed Hammond

“It will be positioned in such a way that ‘Old Abe’ will be looking directly at Soldier’s Hill, where many of the Civil War veterans for which this monument was erected are buried,” Brown said.

The new “Old Abe” was produced by a successor company, from the same quarry as in 1866.