Groundbreaking For Peoria’s Ronald McDonald House

Peoria’s Ronald McDonald House took another step toward reality as a groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of construction.

The four-story building will be built at the corner of Spalding and Monroe in the heart of the city’s downtown medical district.

Several sponsors and civic leaders attending and were recognized at Monday’s event including Terry Clark, central Illinois McDonald’s owner/operator, Julie Locke from the DAX Foundation.

Also speaking at the groundbreaking were Adam and Christine Simmons of Morton who shared their experience in staying at a Ronald McDonald House in Chicago and are part of the committee toward the construction in Peoria.

“We’re so excited beyond words,” said Kelly Thompson, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois. “It obviously means so much to us as an organization and to the community.”

“Our mission it to serve families who have sick children through their 22nd birthday who are receiving medical care,” Thompson said. “They’re able to stay with us as long as its needed. Our goal is to keep these families close during that critical time in a child’s life.”

The building will feature 22 mini-suites and program space including a community room, game room, arts and crafts room, kitchens, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, and family and living rooms to serve over 700 families annually.

“We saw a significant need (in Peoria) through the medical feasibility study and through the data we gathered with the help of the hospitals. We know the need it here and we’re going to work really hard to help families in this area,” Thompson said.

The groundbreaking took place as a fundraising effort for funding toward the project.

“To date we have about 85 percent of the funds committed that we need for the project. We’re working to raise the final $1.5 million and definitely looking toward community support to help us do that.”

Recently AbbVie, a research-based global bio-pharmaceutical company, announced a donation of $100 million to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). The Peoria Ronald McDonald House was selected as one of the 32 houses to receive $3.3 million to go toward the overall $7 million cost of the Peoria project.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

