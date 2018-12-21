Guy Takes Singing In the Shower to a Whole New Level

This happened November 28th, but it’s everywhere now, and when you hear it you’ll understand why. A woman in Memphis, Tennessee shot cell phone video of her husband singing in the shower. She’s in the other room so you never see him.

But you hear him loud and clear as he does an over-the-top version of the “Star Spangled Banner”. It’s over two minutes long and he starts out kind of normal, before he kicks it into high gear.

He launches into a continuous mix of vocal acrobatics, attempting everything from blues to rock to falsettos to screaming . . . until the big finish when he holds the final note for 16 seconds.

The wife also focuses the camera on the dog a few times so you can see it lying on the bathroom floor tolerating the whole, hilarious thing.

Watch the video HERE.