Salt and Straw is a fancy ice cream chain on the west coast and they just created a couple new ice cream flavors for Halloween. One is made with actual pig’s blood mixed in with spiced ice cream. The other is made with chocolate-covered crickets and mealworms mixed in with green tea ice cream. You can order PINTS of these from their website starting Friday. Here’s the website to order them from:
Salt And Straw
Halloween Ice Cream Made from Blood and Insects
Salt and Straw is a fancy ice cream chain on the west coast and they just created a couple new ice cream flavors for Halloween. One is made with actual pig’s blood mixed in with spiced ice cream. The other is made with chocolate-covered crickets and mealworms mixed in with green tea ice cream. You can order PINTS of these from their website starting Friday. Here’s the website to order them from: