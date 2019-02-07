Hammer-Wielding Suspect Robs Bartonville McDonald’s

The Bartonville Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed the McDonald’s late Wednesday night armed with a hammer.

Officers were called to the restaurant, located at 1205 W. Garfield Ave., just before midnight. An employee told police that a man wearing jeans, a hooded sweatshirt, and a black mask used a hammer to bust out one of the exterior doors and an interior lobby door to gain access to the building.

The man demanded money from the employee, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbery is under investigation and Bartonville Police ask that anyone with information call the police department at (309) 697-2323. You can also call CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

