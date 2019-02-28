Hanoi Summit Comes To Abrupt End

(AP) – President Donald Trump has explained an abrupt and early end to his Vietnamese summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un by telling reporters: “Sometimes you have to walk.”

Trump said Thursday that North Korea wanted him to lift U.S. sanctions on the country in exchange for denuclearization, but he was not willing to do that.

Still, he says Kim assured him he’ll continue to hold off on nuclear and missile tests.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the news conference in Hanoi that he wishes the two sides could have gotten further. He says they asked Kim to do more and “he was unprepared to do that.”

The president says he has not committed to a third summit. Trump told reporters “we’ll see if it happens,” but that he has “not committed.”

As for any further meetings, Trump says, “It might be soon. It might not be for a long time.”

President Trump will not commit to saying the U.S. is demanding complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea before removing sanctions on that country.

Trump says: “I don’t want to put myself in that position from the standpoint of negotiation.”

Trump and other U.S. officials have long maintained that denuclearization was a prerequisite to lifting sanctions on North Korea.

The leaders had been expected to hold a working lunch as well as attend a joint agreement signing ceremony at the Hanoi Metropole hotel on Thursday. Instead, they departed in separate motorcades within minutes of each other after doing neither.

The president held his news conference nearly two hours earlier than originally scheduled from his hotel.