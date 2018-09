Two thirds of Americans are planning to do something today, Labor Day. Here are the Top 5 things we say we’re going to do:

Fire up the grill. Burgers are the top Labor Day grill food, followed by hot dogs, chicken, steak, and ribs. Try to get in at least one movie Spend some quite time Do something outdoors Hit a Labor Day backyard party of picnic

And, in a new survey, 66% of us say we’ll be drinking beer today.

What are YOUR plans for the day?