‘Hasty Search’ Complete In 80-Percent Of Florida Panhandle

(AP) – Florida state emergency officials say they’ve done an initial search of 80 percent of the area affected by Hurricane Michael, and found no sign of widespread deaths.

State officials said Friday that search and rescue units spread across a vast region stretching from the sea to the Georgia border to look for survivors from the deadly storm.

The rescue teams did what was described as a “hasty search” to look for either victims or survivors. Florida officials said they planned to use the people on the search and rescue teams to now help pass out food and water to people in severely damaged communities.

Distribution centers have been set up outside retailers such as Wal-Mart and Publix because there is no way right now to let survivors know where they can get supplies.

Some supplies are being brought in by trucks, but state officials said they’re using helicopters to ferry in supplies to some coastal towns where roads aren’t cleared.

