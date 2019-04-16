Have You Been Using Hand Sanitizer Wrong All Along?

Hey, it’s Randy. There are still lots of people still walking around with lingering colds, so you should still be doing what you can to get rid of the germs your grubby hands pick up throughout the day.

Hand sanitizer has been in stores since the late ’80s. A nurse in California came up with it in the ’60s, and Purell started selling it in 1988. So you’ve probably been using it for decades. But is it possible you’ve been doing it WRONG this whole time?

If you just put a dab or two on your hands and rub it in for a few seconds . . . then YES, you’re doing it wrong. Because it should take longer than that.

To kill all the bacteria on your hands, you have to put sanitizer on, then rub them together vigorously until they’re totally DRY. And it should take at least 15 seconds.

If it takes less than 15 seconds, you didn’t use enough. And it won’t kill all the bacteria.

The World Health Organization says to rub it in for at least 20 to 30 seconds. But a new study just found 15 seconds is enough.

So the next time you use hand sanitizer, take an extra 5 or 10 seconds to do it right. Apparently it makes a difference.