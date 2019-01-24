Have You Ever Had a True “Nightmare” Travel Experience?

Today, Randy & Steph are talking about the wonderful world of air travel, and how a new survey found that 35% of people say they’ve had an all-out NIGHTMARE travel experience.  And here are eight of the most extreme ones . . .

1.  Having a man die one row over.

2.  Another passenger joking about a bomb threat, and delaying the plane.

3.  Getting choked by another passenger.

4.  Making three emergency landings.

5.  Being vomited on by a child.

6.  Breaking a foot after it got tangled in a suitcase strap.

7.  Having to spend five nights in an airport because all hotels fell through.

8.  Flying in a storm and being told to get into crash positions for the landing.

Have YOU ever gone through anything that would count as a nightmare travel experience?

 

