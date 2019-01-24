Have You Ever Had a True “Nightmare” Travel Experience?

Today, Randy & Steph are talking about the wonderful world of air travel, and how a new survey found that 35% of people say they’ve had an all-out NIGHTMARE travel experience. And here are eight of the most extreme ones . . .
1. Having a man die one row over.
2. Another passenger joking about a bomb threat, and delaying the plane.
3. Getting choked by another passenger.
4. Making three emergency landings.
5. Being vomited on by a child.
6. Breaking a foot after it got tangled in a suitcase strap.
7. Having to spend five nights in an airport because all hotels fell through.
8. Flying in a storm and being told to get into crash positions for the landing.
Have YOU ever gone through anything that would count as a nightmare travel experience?