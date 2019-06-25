Have You Ever Snooped in Your Significant Other’s Phone?

If you’re wondering whether someone you’ve been dating has ever gone through your phone to check up on you . . . yes. The answer is almost definitely yes.

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph have the story about how one out of five people have gone through their significant other’s phone without permission. For millennials, that jumps up to one out of three. And 73% of the people who’ve snooped say they don’t regret it.

33% say they found evidence of something they already suspected . . . and 18% found out about something they hadn’t suspected.

If you did this, did you find what you were looking for?

