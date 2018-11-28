Have You Ever Thought About Charging Your Family to Attend Christmas Dinner at Your House?

Family in santas hats toasting wine glasses at dining table

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Shelli are talking about a woman in Britain who’s started a viral debate after disclosing that her mother-in-law is asking her family members for more than $20 a head “admission” to her family Christmas dinner. Seems that mom-in law is having the event fully catered, and expects her family to pay for that cost.

The question is—have you ever, in your heart of hearts, at least thought about having your family and friends help you pay for the cost of throwing a big holiday dinner??

