Have You Turned Into Your Parents Yet?

Hey, it’s Randy. Even though it’s IMPOSSIBLE to imagine when you’re young, one day, we all turn into our parents. Yes, even you, even though you’re SO cool. It already happened to me quite a while ago. Have you crossed that line and become your Mother of Father yet?

And a new study found exactly when that happens. The researchers found that the average woman starts turning into her mother at 33 . . . and the average man starts turning into his father at 34.So what does that mean?

For women, the biggest signs are they start acting more maternal . . . taking up hobbies like knitting . . . using clichés and expressions their mothers used . . . and even starting to look more like them physically.

For men, the biggest signs are they start balding and gaining weight . . . turning off lights in empty rooms . . . dressing more conservatively . . . and taking on their fathers’ political opinions.

What characteristics of your parents do you now really see in yourself?