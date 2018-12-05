Have You Watched “The Christmas Chronicles” Movie?

On Today’s Morning Mix, we’re talking about what a HUGE smash hit The Netflix movie “The Christmas Chronicles” has been. In its first week, over 20 Million people have watched the Kurt Russell movie, in which he does a very non-traditional portrayal of Santa Claus.

Netflix says “If every one of those 20 million people purchased a movie ticket, it would have had an opening weekend of $200 Million. Even movies that go on to $1Billion don’t do that in the first week.”

Have you seen it? What’s YOUR review on the movie?