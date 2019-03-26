Headed Out This Weekend to Party? Here Are Some Unwritten Bar Rules You May be Breaking

Are you going to hang with friends this week to watch the basketball games, or this weekend to party at some of your favorite watering holes? Randy & Steph have some of unwritten bar “rules” that you’ll want to be sure to play by.

1. Don’t wave your money at the bartender. They hate that, so just try to make eye contact instead, and be patient. If they still ignore you, a slight hand wave is okay.

2. If it’s crowded, have your drink order ready. Especially if you’re getting drinks for multiple people. Don’t be the person who finally gets the bartender’s attention, THEN asks their friends what they want.

3. Don’t be a “gerbil.” That’s the term for a person who nervously shreds napkins on the bar. And if you do it by mistake, don’t try to clean it up by putting the pieces in an empty glass. A plate is better, so the staff doesn’t have to dig the pieces out.

4. Stay clear of the “service” area. It’s the part of the bar where waiters order drinks for customers. When bars are crowded, people try to order from there a lot. But you’re usually just wasting your time. They won’t take your order, they’ll just tell you to move.

5. When you play the jukebox, play to the crowd. Don’t pick a deep track no one knows. Try to play stuff other people will like too.