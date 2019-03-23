Headed To Disney World? Better Check What Airport You’re Flying To

(AP) – If you’re flying into Orlando, how do you know you’re flying into the Orlando airport near Orlando, Florida – or the Orlando airport that is 70 miles southeast of that airport?

A lawsuit that has been filed this week seeks to make that clearer.

The agency that runs Orlando International Airport is suing the agency in charge of the Orlando Melbourne International Airport on Florida’s Space Coast. The lawsuit claims the smaller rival’s name misleads passengers into thinking they’re heading to the Orlando airport near Disney and other theme parks.

The suit seeks to have the Melbourne facility lose the Orlando reference.