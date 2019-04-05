Heart Procedure For Mick Jagger “Just The Beginning” For Similar Patients

A heart valve replacement procedure performed on Rock icon Mick Jagger is a minimally invasive option and one that continues to evolve, according to an OSF HealthCare cardiologist.

The Rolling Stones postponed the North American leg of their No Filter Tour March 30. The 75-year-old rocker reportedly had the surgery this week and his rep in a statement released Friday says Jagger “is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery.” The statement, however, did not provide details.

The prognosis of a full recovery is familiar to many heart valve replacement patients across Illinois, said OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Sudhir Mungee.

The procedure was a transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, which is a minimally invasive option for patients needing a new heart valve. OSF HealthCare offers TAVR at two of its facilities, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

TAVR uses a balloon expandable aortic heart valve – placing it into the body through a catheter-based delivery system. The valve is designed to replace a patients’s diseased aortic valve while the heart continues to beat.

Mungee says it’s a procedure that continues to evolve.

“When we first started the procedure, it used to be the patient was in complete anesthesia, needing a breathing machine and maybe 20 people in the room,” Mungee said. “Now it’s done minimally, meaning the patient is actually breathing on their own, they’re not on a breathing machine. We give some light sedation so they don’t feel anything, it’s done under local anesthesia. There are no skin cuts on the body. We put sutures from outside in, and we are deploying the valve in a beating heart while the patient is still talking to us.”

TAVR has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for high-risk surgical candidates and for the past three years, has been approved for intermediate-risk health valve patients as well.

“I think this is just the beginning,” Mungee said, “because after dealing with high risk and intermediate risk patients, TAVR is likely to be accepted for low risk patients. There are not a whole lot of challenges left before the low risk is approved, but of course it has to go through the proper evidence and FDA approval before we can have this for most of our population.”

Mungee said the less invasive TAVR also comes with a quick recovery time.

Most patients will leave the hospital in an average of four days, and can resume all normal activities within 10 days of the procedure. In comparison, Mungee said, traditional open chest surgery patients need up to seven days of hospitalization and six weeks of rehabilitation.

More information about TAVR can be obtained HERE or by speaking to your cardiologist.