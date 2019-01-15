Heart Transplant Services Returning To OSF

OSF HealthCare announced the Heart Transplant Program will soon return to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

The certificate of need application was approved by The Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board to re-establish the program. The Heart Transplant Program will be the only one in central and downstate Illinois.

The program was suspended in 2006 due to decreasing volume, as well as physician retirements.

“OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center provides one of the most comprehensive cardiovascular programs in the state, embracing advanced techniques and technologies. A missing component has been heart transplant services,” said Bob Anderson, President, OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.

Heart transplant capabilities will add to the transplant services already offered by OSF, with its currently designated transplant center for other organs.

“Adding the heart transplant program at OSF Saint Francis will strengthen what is already a premier cardiovascular disease program in the state of Illinois,” said Dr. Barry Clemson, Heart Failure Medical Director, OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute.

Heart disease is currently the leading cause of death in the United States, and it is estimated that heart diseases are seen in more than one and three adults 18 or older.

The full implementation of the program could take up to 18 months, although OSF expects the first VAD procedure to take place in summer 2019.