Heavy Rain Results In Flash Flooding

Flash flooding was reported in Morton and Pekin after heavy rainfall Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning until 9 p.m. for Tazewell and Woodford counties. Additionally, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday morning  for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford and Fulton counties.

Nearly two inches of rain fell in 45 minutes in Morton resulting street flooding of water 6-to-8 inches deep. Just over an inch and a half of rain fell in Pekin resulting in flooding on second street that removed manhole covers.

 

