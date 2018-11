(From 25 News) — The weight of heavy snow likely caused a roof collapse at an unused building at A. Miller and Co. in Peoria on Monday morning.

The Peoria Fire Department responded to the business, 1612 SW Adams, around 10 a.m. The business owners said the building hadn’t been used in over 30 years.

The weight of the snow, combined with the age of the building, likely caused the roof collapse, a firefighter on the scene said.

No one was hurt.