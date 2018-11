There’s an easy way for you to help our local Boys and Girls Club help kids! Just stop by any area Taco Bell Restaurant and donate $1.00. In return, you’ll get a coupon good for a FREE taco or Doritos Locos taco on your next visit.

Every dollar you donate will go directly to our local Boys and Girls Clubs to help kids in need of mentors, so they grow into the leaders of tomorrow.

THANK YOU from Taco Bell and Mix 106.9.