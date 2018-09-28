Here Are Some Things You Can Do With The Family This Weekend!

Some things to do in The Peoria Area this weekend:

Mix 106.9 is happy to again help sponsor The Peoria Art Guild 56th Annual Fine Art Fair will take place on the Peoria Riverfront with a preview night on Friday from 6 – 10 pm and on Saturday & Sunday starting at 10 am. Featuring works of over 130 juried fine artists from across the US, also find an interactive community mural, a mobile pottery studio, a Kid’s Art Festival where they can create their own masterpieces plus live entertainment, food, beer and wine. Get tickets and info HERE.

Experience an authentic Fall French Market at Luthy Botanical Garden Saturday from 9 am – 3 pm. Featuring antiques, art, plants and herbs, vintage finds, furniture, food and more! Music and treats in the traditions of France.

Running With The Dogs 5K will take place at Junction City Shopping Center beginning Saturday at 8 am. Peoria’s only race where you can participate with your dog, cost is $30 for ages 13+ or free for ages 12 & under for both the 5k run and 3k walk. All money raised benefits Paws Giving Independence, an all-volunteer organization that rescues shelter dogs, trains them to be service dogs & then places them as service dogs free to the recipients.

The Tianguis Mexican Outdoor Market will take place at the Casa de Arte (located at 306 Pecan in Peoria) Saturday from 10 am – 2 pm. You’ll find music, food and vendors.

Jurassic Quest will take place in the Peoria Civic Center Exhibit Hall Friday-Sunday. Featuring over 100 true to life size dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest is America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event. Tickets range from $18 – $34