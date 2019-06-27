Here Are the College Majors That People Regret the Most

Morter Board Hat with Money Degree Isolated on White Background.

There are a lot of people today staring at six figures worth of student loan debt and wondering if that history degree was really worth it.

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph have the results of a new survey that asked people which college majors they regret the most. They are:

1. Humanities majors, which includes history, languages, English, philosophy, and religion.

2. Physical and life sciences majors, which includes astronomy, chemistry, and biology.

3. Social sciences majors, which includes things like economics, political science, psychology, and sociology.

4. Education majors.

5. Communications majors.

The people who were LEAST likely to regret their majors are people who studied computer science, engineering, and math.

Do you think YOUR degree was a good investment?

(MarketWatch)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Use Uber and Lyft a Lot? Here’s Four Ways You Can Save Money A Couple of Drunk Women Saved a Guy from a Fire Some Ways You Might Be Wasting Money on Your Health The 10 Most Common “Summer Fails” A Bride Scammed Her Bridesmaids to Pay for Her Dress The Most Ridiculous Things People Have Tried to Expense Work
Comments