Here Are the College Majors That People Regret the Most

There are a lot of people today staring at six figures worth of student loan debt and wondering if that history degree was really worth it.

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph have the results of a new survey that asked people which college majors they regret the most. They are:

1. Humanities majors, which includes history, languages, English, philosophy, and religion.

2. Physical and life sciences majors, which includes astronomy, chemistry, and biology.

3. Social sciences majors, which includes things like economics, political science, psychology, and sociology.

4. Education majors.

5. Communications majors.

The people who were LEAST likely to regret their majors are people who studied computer science, engineering, and math.

Do you think YOUR degree was a good investment?

(MarketWatch)