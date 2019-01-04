Here’s How a “Dry January” Can Be a Good Thing For You

If you’re like most people, the last few weeks have been an orgy holiday food and drink.

However, if you’ve officially had too much, a “Dry January” might be just the ticket, and a new study shows it has more benefits than simply getting an overdue “Thank you” from your overtaxed liver.

According to researchers from the University of Sussex, abstaining for a month can help you drop weight, sleep better, and save money — and it can stop you from drinking too much in the long run.

The simple act of taking a month off alcohol helps people drink less in the long term: by August, people are reporting one extra dry day per week.

There are also considerable immediate benefits: Nine in ten people save money, seven in ten sleep better and three in five lose weight,” says the study’s lead author, Dr. Richard de Visser, in a media release.

He surveyed more than 2,500 people who stayed dry last January, and they noted the following benefits:

93% reported a sense of achievement
88% saved money
82% more seriously considered their relationship with alcohol
80% feel more in control of their drinking
71% realized they don’t need booze to enjoy themselves
70% generally improved health
71% slept better
67% had more energy
58% lost weight
57% improved levels of concentration

