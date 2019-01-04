Here’s How a “Dry January” Can Be a Good Thing For You

Two glasses of champagne with golden confetti, glitter, serpentine and lights. Night of celebration concept

If you’re like most people, the last few weeks have been an orgy holiday food and drink.

However, if you’ve officially had too much, a “Dry January” might be just the ticket, and a new study shows it has more benefits than simply getting an overdue “Thank you” from your overtaxed liver.

According to researchers from the University of Sussex, abstaining for a month can help you drop weight, sleep better, and save money — and it can stop you from drinking too much in the long run.

The simple act of taking a month off alcohol helps people drink less in the long term: by August, people are reporting one extra dry day per week.

There are also considerable immediate benefits: Nine in ten people save money, seven in ten sleep better and three in five lose weight,” says the study’s lead author, Dr. Richard de Visser, in a media release.

He surveyed more than 2,500 people who stayed dry last January, and they noted the following benefits:

93% reported a sense of achievement

88% saved money

82% more seriously considered their relationship with alcohol

80% feel more in control of their drinking

71% realized they don’t need booze to enjoy themselves

70% generally improved health

71% slept better

67% had more energy

58% lost weight

57% improved levels of concentration