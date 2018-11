Disney released the first teaser trailer for next year’s Lion King remake over the weekend, and 224.6 Million people watched it in the first 24 hours! Here’s your chance to see it.

The live action CGI remake of the 1994 classic open o0n July 19th. It stars the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones returns as the voice of Mufasa, and Beyoncé  as Nala.