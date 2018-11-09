Here’s where you can really get Buddy the Elf’s spaghetti breakfast, How much will we spend on Black Friday, and the top reason people go to YouTube

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

The Debate is Raging–Are Oreos Black or Brown?

Do You Have Your Christmas Decorations Up?

Jessica Bradshaw at The Tazwood Center For Wellness is Today’s Mix 106.9 Sweet Roll Patrol Winner!

Sour Patch Kids cereal is here!, Donate $2 and you can get free Frostys for all of 2019, and ALDI is now selling advent calendars with little wine bottles for every day

Oh joy! Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list for 2018 is out, just in time for your holiday shopping

New Thanksgiving ice cream flavors, identical twins give birth hours apart, and there are a LOT of insects on Earth