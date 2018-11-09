Here’s where you can really get Buddy the Elf’s spaghetti breakfast, How much will we spend on Black Friday, and the top reason people go to YouTube

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- A Chicago restaurant called Miss Ricky’s has actually created a meal inspired by the disgusting spaghetti breakfast that Buddy makes in the movie “Elf,” where he pours syrup over the pasta, then mixes it with candy and Pop Tarts. Get the gooey details HERE. You can get it through the holidays. By the way, “Elf” came out 15 years ago this week.
- The average American who shops on Black Friday will spend $520, according to a new survey. And we’ll shop at an average of three different stores or websites.
- The top reason people go to YouTube now is to learn new things. In a new survey, 51% of people say YouTube is very important to them for “figuring out how to do things they haven’t done before.” Only 28% say it’s a very important way for them just to pass time watching random stuff.