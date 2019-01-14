Here’s Why You Should Start Your New Year’s Resolutions on March 4th

We’re only 14 days into the New Year, and chances are you’ve already slipped up on your New Year’s resolution, if not thrown in the towel completely.

But it might be okay. Today on The Morning Mix, and according to a psychology professor at the University of Texas at Austin, we should actually start our resolutions for 2019 on March 4th.Basically his point is that when January 1st rolls around every year, we know WHAT we want to change, but we have absolutely no idea HOW to go about making those changes. And since the end of the year is always crazy with the holidays, we should really take the first two months of the New Year to plan out exactly how we’re going to accomplish our goals. And for 2019, the first Monday after those eight weeks are up is March 4th.

So what should we focus on between now and March 4th?

1. Coming up with a plan for what needs to be changed and how you’ll accomplish it. You might even start incorporating a few of those changes before March 4th, so you’re in a routine by then.

2. Paying attention to your existing habits. And becoming more mindful about things you do that may get in the way of your success.

3. Looking at other obstacles that may be dragging you back toward your old behaviors . . . like people in your life who are not supporting your attempts to change or cupboards that are stuffed with bad foods.

4. Finding people who can help motivate you. Like friends who have similar goals, online groups to help keep you accountable, or even a trainer at the gym.

Good luck with your “March Resolutions.”