High Wind Warning Sunday

(NWS) – The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a HIGH WIND WARNING from 2a.m. to 6p.m. Sunday.

The warning area includes for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Marshall, Fulton & Knox counties.

Strong winds are expected to begin overnight, thru Sunday morning before diminishing slightly Sunday afternoon.

The winds will be out of the west ranging from 30-40 MPH..gusting in excess of 55 MPH.

The impact of a WIND WARNING means sustained winds speeds of at least 40-58 MPH loose, lightweight object will be thrown around. Driving will be difficult..especially for high profile vehicles on north/south roadways.