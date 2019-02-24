HIGH WIND WARNING THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT

Old Man Winter - are separately grouped objects and can be quickly repositioned or removed for your project.

…HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY for Knox-Stark-Peoria-Marshall-Woodford-Fulton-Tazewell-McLean-Mason-Logan Counties, including the cities of Galesburg, Toulon, Peoria, Pekin, Morton, Washington, Lacon, Eureka, Canton, Bloomington, Normal, and Lincoln.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday. The High Wind Watch has been upgraded.

* TIMING…Strong winds are expected to begin late tonight. The

highest gusts are expected through Sunday morning, before

diminishing slightly in the afternoon.

* WINDS…West winds around 30 to 40 mph will potentially gust

over 55 mph at times.

* IMPACTS…Damage may occur to trees, siding, and roofs. Power

outages are possible. Loose, light weight objects will be

thrown around. Driving will be hazardous for high profile

vehicles, especially on north to south oriented roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.