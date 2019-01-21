Hit And Run Victim Identified

At approximately 2:28 a.m. Sunday, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian down in the road way in the 3100 block of Farmington Road near Swords Avenue.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says officers found 39-year-old John Lackey, of West Peoria, unresponsive lying on the ground.

Lackey was apparently walking on Farmington Road, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. He was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in grave condition, where he was pronounced dead at 3:09 a.m., shortly after arrival.

Due to the Lackey’s injuries and evidence found at the scene, it appears a vehicle struck him and fled the scene. The suspected vehicle should have some front end damage to it.

It is unknown why Lackey was walking on Farmington Road, or where he was coming from or going to.

Autopsy and toxicology tests are planned for Monday morning.

Officials are asking anyone with any information about the incident to call Crimestoppers at (309) 673-9000.