Hey, it’s Randy. I like the Holiday season…most of the time. Today on The Morning Mix, we were talking about how Holiday Burnout is a real thing…and what things stress us out the most this time of year. According to a new survey, the Top 5 things that can cause Holiday Burnout are:

Shopping Crowds Long lines Buying presents Cooking

At the risk of being Grinchy, what are some things that give you holiday stress? Or, are you always happy and “up” this time of year?