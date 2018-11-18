Homeway Homes Celebrates Rebuild Washington

To remember the five year anniversary of the Washington tornado, Homeway Homes celebrates the “Rebuild Washington” initiative.

After the tornado, Homeway Homes was one of the first home builders to complete a new home. The company completed a total of 13 homes for Washington residents. This November, they will build one more home on one of the last remaining lots from that day.

“After the devastation of that day, we decided as a company to come together and help rebuild Washington,” said Brian Schieler, President of Homeway Homes. “We continue with that commitment five years later as we rebuild on the lot of one of the last homes destroyed by the tornado.”

For over 50 years, Homeway Homes has been a construction leader and has built many homes throughout the area. Thanks to a climate-controlled building environment, superior workmanship, and highly efficient modular construction methods, Homeway Homes is the largest custom home builder in downstate Illinois.