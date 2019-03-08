House Approves Sweeping Ethics, Election Overhaul Package

(AP) – The Democratic-controlled House has approved legislation aimed at reducing the role of big money in politics, ensuring fair elections and strengthening ethics standards. But it stands little chance in the Republican-run Senate.

The House measure would make it easier to register and vote, and would tighten election security and require presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns.

“In every corner of Illinois, I’ve heard from folks who are frustrated with the corruption and self-dealing in Washington-and that’s why I helped introduce the For The People Act earlier this year,” Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL 17th District) said. “Today’s passage is a major victory for good government and for the American people who’ve demanded more accountability and integrity in our politics. Our bill will strengthen ethics laws and crack down on the dark money that too often contaminates our elections. Today’s passage of the For The People Act is a critical, transformative step forward for our democracy–and in the coming months, I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues to bring down the cost of health care and to rebuild America with a major investment in our infrastructure.”

Election Day would become a holiday for federal workers, and a public financing system for congressional campaigns would be set up. The legislation approved 234-193 would bar voter roll purges such as those seen in Georgia, Ohio and elsewhere, and restore voting rights for ex-prisoners.

Republicans call it a Democratic power grab that amounts to a federal takeover of elections.

“Unfortunately, this legislation will undermine the constitutional rights of our states, suppress the free speech rights of Americans across the country, subsidize political campaigns with taxpayer money, and increase the vulnerability of our electoral system to fraud,” said U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL 18th District), who voted against the resolution. “It’s disappointing that the Democrats’ “landmark” piece of legislation for the 116th Congress is just a political power grab that will undermine the security of our electoral system.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it’s dead on arrival in that chamber.