House Democrats Unveil Plan To Open Government

(AP) – House Democrats are unveiling legislation to reopen the government without money for President Donald Trump’s border wall.

The House is preparing to vote on the package Thursday when the new Congress convenes. This is according to an aide who was not authorized to discuss the plan publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. It will include one bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security at current levels through Feb. 8, with $1.3 billion for border security.

The package will also include six other bipartisan bills to fund the departments of Agriculture, Interior, Housing and Urban Development and others closed by the partial shutdown. Some have already passed the Senate. Those bills will provide money through the remainder of the fiscal year, to Sept. 30.

The partial government shutdown is in its second week over Trump’s demand for $5 billion for the wall.