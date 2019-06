Several fire departments in Peoria County has responded to a report of a house fire in the 14000 block of Smithville Road in Hanna City. The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Scanner traffic indicated reports of the one-story house fully engulfed in flames and collapsing an a vehicle on fire in the garage.

Firefighters arriving at the scene reported everyone was out of the house, according to scanner traffic.

(This story will be updated)