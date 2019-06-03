House Fire In Peoria’s North Valley

Peoria firefighters responded to a house fire in Peoria North Valley. The incident occurred while firefighters were also responding to a Murray Baker Bridge jumper and a fuel spill near Glen Oak Park.

Firefighters arrived at 2719 NE Adams St. at 1:10 p.m. Sunday and found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the residence.

Crews found a fire in the kitchen area near the back door with the heaviest amount of smoke, heat where the fire had extended. There were no injuries.

The fire was extinguished within ten minutes. Battalion Chief Nate Rice said crews who normally would have been dispatched to the fire were at Murray Baker Bridge. Rice says other arriving companies worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, while one engine was pulled from the bridge incident to assist.

The Red Cross was notified to assist in finding housing for two adults and one child.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.