House Passes Tougher Penalties For Violation Of Scott’s Law

Illinois House lawmakers have unanimously passed tougher penalties for Scott’s Law violators.

Representative Marcus Evans of Chicago says drivers who fail to move over when they see flashing lights on the side of the road would face heavy finces under a new bill.

“The fine would be no less than $250. Second and subsequent violations, which we hope would never happen, would be no less than $750. There would be a $250 assessment on a Scott’s Law violation, that would be deposited into the Scott’s Law fund, that would be administered by the Secretary of State to educate our drivers,” said Evans.

The change is in response to several Illinois state troopers struck by passing motorists this year. Two were killed. Rep. Tim Butler worked on the bill.

“The idea behind this piece of legislation, what we’re doing to Scott’s Law, the move over law, is to correlate it with our construction zone laws. To make it very simple for people to understand when they come upon a Scott’s Law situation, they’re going to know that there are severe penalties in place,” said Butler.

Sixteen Illinois state troopers have been struck so far this year by motorists who did not move over.

The bill now moves to the Illinois Senate for approval.