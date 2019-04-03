House Votes To Revise Illinois’ Home Alone Law

Illinois House lawmakers have voted to lower the age for kids to be home alone.

The law now states children must be at least 14 to say home on their own. But, legislation sponsored by Republican State Rep. Joe Sosnowski of Rockford would change that to 12.

“This empowers parents and really allows parents not to be caught in a situation in which their child maybe left school and is home by themselves for 45 minutes until mom and dad gets home from work,” Sosnowski said.

“We’re the only state in the nation that sets a home alone or babysitting age at 14 and over,” Sosnowski said. “This would seek to bring us more in line with what other states allow.”

Sosnowski’s legislation (HB 2334) is now headed to the Senate.

According to Sosnowski’s office, nationwide, current state laws that define a certain age when children may be left alone range from age 6 in Kansas to age 14 in Illinois. While 45 states have statutes on the subject, only 14 specify a certain age, with the most common age being 10.