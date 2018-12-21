How Early Will YOUR Kids Wake Up on Christmas Morning?

Family on Christmas eve at fireplace. Kids opening Xmas presents. Children under Christmas tree with gift boxes. Decorated living room with traditional fire place. Cozy warm winter evening at home.

Even though your kids NEVER want to get out of bed on school days, you never have to set an alarm on Christmas.  And there’s no snooze button.

A new survey found the average kid wakes up at 6:44 A.M. on Christmas.  So expect to be woken up about five seconds after that.

Of course, young kids wake up earlier than older ones.  If you’ve only got teenagers in the house, you might make it past 7:00 A.M.  Only 15% of teenagers will wake their parents up earlier than that.

1 in 6 parents will also be woken up in the night by a kid who can’t sleep, because they’re too excited.  And HALF of parents have told their kids Santa might not show up if they don’t go to sleep.

The top five things that wake kids up, or keep them awake are:  They’re just too excited to sleep . . . they want to see Santa . . . they want to see if his milk and cookies are gone . . . they want to open their first gift . . . and they want to see Santa’s reindeer.

Do you have any good stories about your kids waking up at 3:00AM? Or, what you had to do to keep them in bed until at least a decent hour?

