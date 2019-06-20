How Eco-Friendly Are You?

Eco friendly recyclation concept. 3d rendering of green recycle icon on fresh spring meadow with blue sky in background.

Randy & Steph are talking about how 76% of us want to be more eco-friendly, according to a new poll. So how do you do it? Well, the survey also asked people HOW they’re actively trying to save the environment. Here are the ten most-common answers . . .

1. You recycle.
2. You avoid wasting food.
3. You actively try to reduce your energy consumption.
4. You bring reusable bags to the grocery store.
5. You avoid plastic straws.
6. You turn off the lights when you leave a room.
7. You’ve switched to LED light bulbs.
8. You avoid plastic water bottles.
9. You donate stuff instead of throwing it away.
10. You have a compost pile.

A few more that made the top 20 are buying local produce . . . doing paperless billing . . . minimal use of A/C . . . taking shorter showers . . . and eating less meat.\

What ways do YOU try to be more eco-feiendly?

(SWNS)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A Couple Got Married at a Hospital for an Important Reason Car Issues That We’re Currently Ignoring Boaty McBoatface Made a Major Scientific Discovery 10 Pieces of Wedding Advice People WISH They’d Followed Four Things That Could Ruin Your Chances of Landing a Job Scuba Divers Set World Record
Comments