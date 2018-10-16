How Long Does It Take New Parents to Feel Like They Know What They’re Doing?

There’s nothing quite like brining you new baby home from the hospital and going, “So now what do we do?” According to a new study, parenting skills really don’t come to us instantly. researchers found that it takes people an average of 103 days, or about three and a half months, before they feel like they’ve got the hang of parenting. The top five signs you’ve gotten to the point of knowing what you’re doing with your new baby:
- Being in a good routine
- Knowing what the baby’s different cries and sounds mean
- Being able to change a diaper quickly
- being able to leave the house with the baby and remember everything you need to bring
- Not getting frustrated or panicking when the baby starts crying
OK, we think it takes A LOT longer for new parents to “get it.” Like many years. What do YOU think?