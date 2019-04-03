How Many Times a Day do You Feel You Can’t Say What You Really Think?

On today’s Morning Mix—How many times a day do you hold your tongue instead of saying how you really feel? A new survey found the average person has to “sugar-coat” how they really feel 11 times a week . . . either to avoid offending someone, or to not rock the boat.

Here are the ten most common times we feel like we can’t say what we really think.

1. When you have to tell someone what you think of their cooking.

2. When a friend asks if you like their outfit.

3. When your significant other asks how they look.

4. When someone shows you a photo of their baby.

5. When there’s something wrong with your food at a restaurant.

6. When customer service keeps you on hold for a long time.

7. When your significant other is critical of you in some way.

8. When you get a bad cup of coffee.

9. When there’s a baby around that won’t stop crying.

10. When someone at work asks you to do something unreasonable