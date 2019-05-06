How Much Could You Save If You Only Bought the Bare Essentials?

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about just how much you could save every month IF you started living a “buy only the basis” lifestyle. We know you have to pay bills and buy food each month. But how much could you save if you cut out all NON-essentials . . . everything from alcohol to Netflix? Do you think you could live this kind of Spartan life?

A new survey claims the average American could save $1,497 a month . . . or about $18,000 a year. Here are the top ten non-essential things we spend money on . . .

1. Dinner at restaurants, $209 a month.
2. Drinks with friends or co-workers, $189.
3. Takeout or delivery for dinner, $178.
4. Going out for lunch instead of packing a lunch, $174.
5. Impulse purchases, $109. (So the top five alone add up to $859.)
6. Ubers and Lyfts for non-essential trips, $96.
7. Personal care, like massages or manicures, $94.
8. Subscription boxes, like Blue Apron and FabFitFun, also $94.
9. Cable, $91. Plus another $23 for things like Netflix and Hulu.
10. Online shopping for stuff you don’t really need, $84.

